Russia interested in Afghanistan’s independent, friendly government — presidential envoy

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russia is interested in Afghanistan’s independent and self-reliant government with friendly attitude towards Moscow, Russian presidential envoy for Afghanistan and Director of the Foreign Ministry’s Second Asia Department Zamir Kabulov said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"We need a government that would be <…> independent, self-reliant to a certain extent, and with a friendly attitude towards Russia," Kabulov said.

At the same time, the special representative said Russia had no plans of profiting from Afghanistan’s natural resources.

"The country has them [natural resources], thanks God. Probably, they will be used for the benefit of the people of Afghanistan and the state in general in the future," he continued. "But we have no plans of [using] them. We are ready to participate in a whole range of projects, mostly on the commercial basis. <…> Whenever we are invited, and our companies and state agencies are interested, we are ready to participate, but only in this form. We have no far-reaching plans of gaining a firm foothold in the country, and maintaining our presence there."

At the same time, he added that several other states have their own interests in Afganistan, citing the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India pipeline project currently under construction as an example, as well as unspecified railway and power supply infrastructure projects.

The Taliban radical militant group (outlawed in Russia) launched a large-scale offensive to seize control of Afghanistan after the United States declared its intention in the spring of this year to withdraw its troops from the country.

On August 15, the Taliban entered Kabul without encountering any resistance while Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country. The Taliban declared on September 6 that they had established control of the entire Afghan territory and on September 7 they announced an interim government in Afghanistan that has not been recognized by any country so far.