Austria’s November 22 conference on Belarus to be held online due to lockdown

VIENNA, November 19. /TASS/. The international conference on Belarus in Vienna will be held on November 22 in an online format due to a lockdown in Austria, the Austrian Federal Chancellery reported on Friday.

As noted, on the invitation of Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg and Foreign Minister Michael Linhart, the forum would be attended by high-ranking guests, including Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and European Commissioner for Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi.

Austria’s Foreign Ministry decided to hold an international conference on November 22 in order to discuss the internal political situation in Belarus against the background of protests following the presidential election in that country. Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei called the idea of holding such an event senseless, to which Vienna expressed its regrets.

On August 9, 2020, Belarus held a presidential election which, according to the Central Election Commission’s official results, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won by a landslide, his closest rival in the race, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, came in second. However, she refused to recognize the election’s outcome and left the country as did a number of opposition activists. Following the vote, mass demonstrations protesting the election results engulfed Belarus which in the first days resulted in clashes between the protesters and police and then mass rallies, meetings and demonstrations continued in the country for several months.

Due to a critical situation with COVID-19 incidence, the Austrian government announced a lockdown from November 22 through December 12.