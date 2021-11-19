Belarusian officials accuse Polish border authorities of ‘crimes against human security’

MINSK, November 19. /TASS/. The Belarusian Investigations Committee said 65 people, including a Russian national, suffered as the Polish forces used riot control weapons at the border, Dmitry Gora, the agency’s chairman, told reporters on Friday.

"As of this morning, I was briefed that 65 persons were questioned and deemed victims of an offence,’’ he said, according to the BelTA agency. ‘’They are two Belarusian nationals, one Russian national and the others are Iraqi nationals including 14 minors and women.’’

On Tuesday, refugees at the Belarusian-Polish border demanded that they be given passage to reach Germany and hurled rocks and sticks at Poland’s border forces. Polish security officers responded by using tear gas and a water cannon to push the migrants away from the fence that blocks the road at the Bruzgi outpost.

The Belarusian Investigations Committee said the actions of the Polish forces constituted a crime against the security of mankind, while the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said it would pursue the involvement of international organizations in an investigation of the use of riot control weapons by Poland’s forces. The Belarusian State Border Committee said the events qualified as an attempt at direct aggression against Belarus. Belarusian Prosecutor General Andrey Shved said the Polish side committed criminal actions acting on direct orders or in agreement with the Polish leadership.