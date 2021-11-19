Direct contacts between Belarus and EU needed to handle migration crisis — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. The contacts between the presidents of Russia and Belarus, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, are not enough for settling the migration crisis, direct negotiations between Belarus and the EU are needed, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"[The ways to handle the migration crisis] have not been found yet," the Kremlin spokesman stated.

"The crisis mainly persists on the border between Belarus and Poland. Actually, the presidents expressed over the phone their deepest concern over some rather aggressive actions of the Polish law enforcement agencies and the military against refugees and migrants. Of course, holding the negotiations between Putin and Lukashenko is not enough to settle the conflict, it is essential to continue direct contacts between [Belarus] and the EU," Peskov noted.

Earlier on Friday, the Kremlin reported that Putin and Lukashenko again discussed the migration situation on the borders of Belarus with the EU. The heads of state also touched upon the Russian-Belarusian cooperation in the fields of trade and economy. During the talks, the sides agreed to continue regular contacts at various levels.

The migrant crisis on the Belarusian border with Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland, where migrants have been flocking since the beginning of the year, sharply aggravated on November 8. Several thousand people approached the Polish border from Belarus and refused to leave the area. EU countries have accused Minsk of the intentional escalation of the crisis and have called for sanctions. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated that the Western countries themselves were to blame for the situation since people were fleeing the war in their homelands because of the West’s actions.