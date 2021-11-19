Armenia reports six fatalities after clashes with Azerbaijan on November 16

YEREVAN, November 19. / TASS /. Some six Armenian servicemen have been killed during the hostilities with the Azerbaijani armed forces on the eastern border on November 16, the Defense Ministry stated on Friday.

"During the clashes that erupted on November 16 in the east of Armenia following the attack by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, according to the latest data, some six people have been killed," the defense ministry noted.

As the ministry reported, "a search for the missing servicemen is currently underway with the mediation of the Russian side, while the talks on the return of prisoners of war are also being held." "As of 10:00 a.m. (09:00 a.m. Moscow Time) on November 19, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border remains relatively stable and controlled by the Armenian armed forces," the defense ministry said.

On November 16, violent clashes between the armed forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan broke out at their border. Yerevan said the Azeri military began advancing into Armenian territory, threatening the highway that connects the Armenian capital with the country’s southern regions and Iran. Baku pinned the blame on Yerevan, saying the Armenian armed forces had staged a provocation by attacking Azeri positions.

Later that day, Putin held talks by phone with Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to discuss the situation. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu held phone talks with his counterparts in Armenia and Azerbaijan. The situation later returned to normal after Azerbaijan and Armenia sought to stabilize it, Russia’s Defense Ministry said. At the same time, the sides continue to report some sporadic shootings at the border.