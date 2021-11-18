Belarus UN envoy dubs as lie allegations that Minsk refuses to transfer relief to migrants

UNITED NATIONS, November 18./TASS/. Permanent Representative of Belarus to the UN Valentin Rybakov told TASS on Thursday that in a conversation with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres he called a lie accusations hurled out at Belarus for allegedly refusing to transfer humanitarian aid to refugees at the border with Poland.

"I said that any accusations against Belarus as to allegedly denying access to international agencies and allegedly refusing to transfer and deliver humanitarian aid are an absolute lie," Rybakov said.

"In response to the claims of the Polish side about the alleged impossibility to transfer humanitarian aid, I stated that there is no problem for Poland whatsoever to directly hand over aid, including to the people in the neutral zone, who are stuck between the borders. You only have to hold out the hand for this," the envoy stressed.