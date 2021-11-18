UN’s Guterres realizes that Belarus is just transit country for migrants - Belarus envoy

UNITED NATIONS, November 18./TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres realizes that Belarus is nothing but a transit country for migrants, not their source or the reason for their appearance, Permanent Representative of Belarus to the United Nations Valentin Rybakov told TASS on Thursday.

"The UN secretary-general has full the understanding that Belarus is just a transit country, that those people who are staying in Belarus don’t see Belarus as the aim of their journey, they are all striving to get to the West, they all state that they are seeking to get to Germany, they are not interested either in Belarus, or in Lithuania or Poland, Germany is their only interest," the diplomat said.

"I also drew the attention of the UN secretary-general to what he has agreed with fundamentally - that the true causes of all these migrant crises, not only the one that we are seeing now in Belarus, but also in other regions of the world - is actually the destruction of these states, their economies, and their way of life by Western countries. Often forcibly, to impose their ideas and standards of what is democracy and human rights from their point of view. Migrant flows are the result of these actions," Rybakov added.