Polish authorities admit 79 Belarusian opposition activists over 24 hours, official says

WARSAW, November 18. /TASS/. Poland’s authorities have admitted 79 Belarusian opposition activists seeking asylum in the country over the past 24 hours, spokeswoman of the Polish Border Guard Anna Michalska said at a briefing on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 79 Belarusian opposition members who sought help in Poland entered [the country]. These individuals applied for international protection or stated that they would submit such applications in the near future," she said, stressing that some of these people entered the country on humanitarian visas.

Poland began to actively support the Belarusian opposition after the August 9, 2020, presidential election. According to the Central Election Commission’s official results, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won by a landslide, garnering 80.10% of the vote and becoming president for the sixth time. His closest rival in the race, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, came in second, with 10.12% of the ballot. However, she refused to recognize the election’s outcome. Following the vote, mass demonstrations protesting the election results engulfed Belarus.

The Polish authorities repeatedly guaranteed comprehensive aid to the members of Belarusian opposition, including the opportunity to remain in the republic on a humanitarian visa.