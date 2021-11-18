Chinese envoy to UN urges to resume financing of Afghanistan

UNITED NATIONS, November 18. / TASS /. China calls on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB) to resume cooperation with Afghanistan so that the measures to support the population could receive funding, Permanent Representative of China to the UN Zhang Jun stated at a meeting of the UN Security Council.

"We urge, in particular, the IMF and the WB to consider the possible resumption of financing of Afghanistan," the Chinese diplomat noted. "It is necessary to help the country restore its domestic market, return to economic cooperation with the region’s states and beyond and also to find a way to sustainable development," Jun said.

The Chinese diplomat also noted the growing threat of hunger amid the upcoming winter, stressing the need for urgent measures to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe.

The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) embarked on a large-scale operation to take control of Afghanistan after the US had announced its intention to withdraw its forces in the spring. On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, with Afghanistan’s then President Ashraf Ghani subsequently fleeing the country. On September 6, the Taliban gained full control over Afghanistan, and on September 7, the radicals announced the new interim government, which has not been recognized by any country yet.