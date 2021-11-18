Taliban moving towards inclusive government but not enough, says UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, November 18. / TASS /. The Taliban (banned in Russia) are moving to the establishment of an inclusive government, however, their steps are still insufficient, UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons stated.

"We have seen that there is some movement [towards the inclusive government], that they are listening <...>. Still not enough but an indication of some movement, which suggests to me that we have to keep pressing on that issue," Lyons said.

In particular, the head of the UN mission noted that after pressure from the global community, the Taliban appointed one of the representatives of ethnic groups as minister and some others as deputy ministers. Furthermore, Lyons stressed the need to keep pressing on the observance of women's rights in Afghanistan as well as on the right to free movement and the ability to leave the country if necessary.

The Taliban embarked on a large-scale operation to take control of Afghanistan after the US had announced its intention to withdraw its forces in the spring. On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, with Afghanistan’s then President Ashraf Ghani subsequently fleeing the country. On September 6, the Taliban gained full control over Afghanistan, and on September 7, the radicals announced the new interim government, which has not been recognized by any country yet.