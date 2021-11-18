Head of UN mission to Afghanistan praises contacts with Taliban as constructive

UNITED NATIONS, November 18. / TASS /. The contacts with the Taliban (banned in Russia), which came to power in Afghanistan, have been constructive and useful, UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons stated during a briefing.

"Our formal interactions [with the Taliban] have been generally useful and constructive," the head of the UN mission said.

At the same time, Lyons pointed out that, despite the Taliban’s willingness to cooperate with the UN, many problems persist in Afghanistan - a significant part of the population needs humanitarian assistance, while human rights, especially of women, are often not respected. "There are no women working in the justice sector," the diplomat noted.

Speaking about the humanitarian situation, Lyons expressed concern that the approaching winter was going to worsen it seriously. The country’s economy and state structures are on the verge of collapse, the head of the UN mission stated.