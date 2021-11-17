UN hopes for more assistance to migrants at Belarusian-Polish border

UNITED NATIONS, November 17. /TASS/. The United Nations hopes that more assistance will be provided to the migrants stranded at the Belarusian-Polish border, while regular access to the border is being negotiated, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary General Stephane Dujarric said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"UNHCR and the International Organization of Migration delivered some emergency aid including hygienic items for children and women, as well as food items. UNHCR tells us that more assistance is on the way such as blankets, warm clothes, gloves, passing boots for children," he said.

"UNHCR is currently negotiating more regular access to the border," he added.

The migrant crisis escalated dramatically on November 8 at the border of Belarus with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, where migrants have been flocking to since the beginning of 2021. Several thousand people have approached the Polish border from Belarusian territory and are not leaving the border area. Some of them tried to storm into Poland by getting over the barbed wire fence. Currently, about 2,000 refugees are staying in the makeshift camp. European Union nations have accused Minsk of deliberate escalation and called for sanctions. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Western states are to shoulder the blame for the crisis as their actions make people flee from war.