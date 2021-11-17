EU allocates 700,000 euro to migrants at Belarusian-Polish border — European Commission

BRUSSELS, November 17. /TASS/. The European Union has earmarked 700,000 euro for the migrants stranded at the border between Poland and Belarus, and of this funding, 200,000 euro will be distributed through the Belarusian branch of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the European Commission said on Wednesday.

"The European Commission has allocated €200,000 in humanitarian funding to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC)," the press release says. "This immediate EU funding will support the IFRC and its national society, the Belarus Red Cross, to deliver much needed relief assistance, including food, hygiene kits, blankets, and first aid kits. The EU has mobilized an additional €500,000 in humanitarian funding and is currently in contact with its humanitarian partner organizations for the implementation of the funds."

"The EU is supporting its humanitarian partners to help alleviate the suffering of people stranded at the border and in other parts of Belarus," Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said.

The migrant crisis escalated dramatically on November 8 at the border of Belarus with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, where migrants have been flocking to since the beginning of 2021. Several thousand people have approached the Polish border from Belarusian territory and are not leaving the border area. Some of them tried to storm into Poland by getting over the barbed wire fence. European Union nations have accused Minsk of deliberate escalation and called for sanctions. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Western states are to shoulder the blame for the crisis as their actions make people flee from war.