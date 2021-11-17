Russian, US envoys note trend towards stabilization in Afghanistan — diplomat

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Russian presidential envoy for Afghanistan and Director of the Foreign Ministry’s Second Asia Department Zamir Kabulov and his American counterpart Thomas West noted the trend towards the stabilization of the military-political situation in Afghanistan following talks in Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

According to her, during West’s visit to the Russian capital on November 15, the sides touched upon "key issues on the Afghan agenda." "In general, the military-political situation in this country is now tending to stabilize more or less. There is no armed confrontation between the Taliban (outlawed in Russia - TASS) and its opposition," she said.

The Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman pointed out that envoys also noted the importance to promote the formation of an inclusive Afghan government that should reflect the interests of all the ethno-political forces of the country.

The Taliban launched a large-scale operation for establishing control of Afghanistan after the United States last spring declared its troop pullout. On August 15, the Taliban entered the capital Kabul without encountering any resistance. President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and left the country. On September 6, the Taliban said the whole territory of Afghanistan was under their control. On September 7, they unveiled the composition of an interim government, which included exclusively members of the movement and mainly Pashtuns - representatives of the largest ethnic group in Afghanistan. Many countries stated that such a cabinet is not inclusive, calling on the Taliban to include ethnic and religious minorities and women in it.