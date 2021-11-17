Minsk confirms evacuation flight for Iraqi migrants scheduled on November 18

MINSK, November 17. /TASS/. Iraqi Airways will evacuate Iraqi migrants from Belarus on a flight scheduled for November 18.

"It is true that on November 18 there will be an evacuation flight. It is organized by the Iraqi airline [Iraqi Airways] evacuating their citizens. The task of the Belarusian side is coordination," the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Transport and Communications reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Al Jazeera TV channel reported, citing the source in the embassy of Iraq in Moscow, that around 200 Iraqi refugees will fly from Minsk to Baghdad on Thursday. As the website of the diplomatic mission noted, this flight will be free of charge. Iraqi Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed al-Sahaf informed that the ministry registered 170 people who want to return to their homeland.