Russia alarmed by continuing terrorist activity in Afghanistan — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Russia is alarmed by the continuing terrorist activity in Afghanistan, and it strongly condemns the terrorist attacks that occurred there over the past week, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Wednesday.

"We are concerned about the ongoing terrorist activity in that country and we strongly condemn the terrorist attacks that have occurred there over the past week," the diplomat said.

Zakharova noted that at a meeting of the expanded trio on Afghanistan on November 11, its participants showed concern regarding the humanitarian situation in the country. "The parties also expressed concern over the difficult social-economic situation in that country, emphasizing the importance of international humanitarian support," the spokeswoman added.

She also stressed that within the framework of a meeting of the Russian and US envoys for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov and Thomas West, on November 15, further coordination of international efforts to ensure a lasting peace in Afghanistan and restore the country was discussed.