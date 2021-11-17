Kremlin highlights significance of contact between EU, Minsk over migration crisis

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Commenting on a phone conversation that took place on Monday between Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted the importance of direct contacts between the EU and the Belarusian authorities over the migration crisis.

"It is of great importance that contacts between EU representatives and the Belarusian leadership have been established," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Peskov also pointed out that the past phone conversations of Russian President Vladimir Putin and [German acting Chancellor Angela] Merkel with [Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenko "took place with the exchange of opinions over possible solutions" to the migration quagmire. "This is exactly that the contacts were devoted to. Everything that could be reported on this issue has been reported," he added.

On Monday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and German acting Chancellor Angela Merkel held a 50-minute telephone conversation discussing ways of settling the migration crisis. They also hashed over the necessity for humanitarian assistance to the refugees at Belarus’ borders with the European Union, and agreed to continue contacts over this issue. Based on this discussion, Putin and Lukashenko continued to discuss this issue on Tuesday.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin covered the migration crisis in separate conversations with Lukashenko and Merkel. The German Chancellor confirmed that she asked Putin in their telephone conversation to exert his influence over his Belarusian counterpart under the current situation. Nevertheless, the Russian leader called for the resumption of contacts between the EU nations and Belarus in order to solve this problem.

The migration crisis on Belarus’ borders with Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, where migrants began to flock to since the beginning of this year, went into high gear on November 8. Several thousand people approached the Polish border on the Belarusian side and tried to cross into Poland. In an attempt to storm the border, they broke a barbed wire fence. EU member states have blamed Minsk for the intentional escalation of the crisis and called for more sanctions. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that here the responsibility rested squarely on Western countries, whose policies had forced people to flee their war-torn homelands.