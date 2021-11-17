Uganda negotiating purchase of Sputnik V vaccine with Russia, says envoy

KRASNODAR, November 17. /TASS/. The talks between Kampala and Moscow on purchase of the Russian anti-coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V are underway, Ambassador of the Republic of Uganda to Russia Johnson Agara Olwa told TASS on Wednesday.

"The discussions are underway," he said when asked a respective question.

The Sputnik V vaccine developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology was registered by Russia’s Health Ministry on August 11, 2020, becoming the world’s first registered vaccine against COVID-19. To date Sputnik V has been authorized in 70 countries with total population of 4 bln people.