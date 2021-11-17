CIS members making progress in battling pandemic, Russian security chief says

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. The member countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States, a group of former Soviet republics, have made progress in fighting the pandemic over the past year, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Wednesday.

The countries provided assistance to each other, he said. Russia sent the other states vaccines, test kits, medicines and personal protective equipment, he said. Member countries are using Russian inoculations, and the Sputnik V jab has been registered in all the CIS countries except Ukraine, he said. Belarus, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan started its production, the security council chief noted.

All members of another group that includes some former Soviet republics, the Eurasian Economic Union, have also been using an app that allows governments to see how people traveling among those countries tested for Covid-19, Patrushev said. The app, which travelers can download from App Store or Google Play, compiles data from more than 2,000 labs across Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, he said.