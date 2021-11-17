Chilean Senate rejects President Pinera’s impeachment over Pandora Papers

BUENOS AIRES, November 17. /TASS/. Proponents of impeachment of Chilean President Sebastian Pinera were unable to secure enough votes in the upper chamber of the parliament Tuesday to make Pinera resign over corruption suspicions based on the Pandora Papers documents.

Earlier, the lower chamber approved accusing Pinera of "open violation of the constitution and the law" and of "actions that severely disgrace the nation." The senators had to decide whether they consider the head of state guilty. Should Pinera’s opponents have secured 29 votes, the President would have been ousted and banned from holding state offices for five years.

On October 3, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) published excerpts from the Pandora Papers. Chilean media reported citing these excerpts that, in December of 2010, during Pinera’s first presidential term, his family sold its share in the Dominga mine for $152 million.

According to the report, the payment was split into three parts, with the last one depending on whether the government declared the mine’s area a natural reserve. In response, Pinera stated that the deal was already investigated and the court found no violation of law.

Pinera’s presidential term ends on March 11, 2022. On November 21, the country will hold presidential elections, without Pinera running.