Belarusian, EU top diplomats discuss migration crisis

MINSK, November 16. /TASS/. Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei and the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell have held a telephone conversation, discussing the situation on the border between Belarus and the EU, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Makei informed the other party that Belarus had tightened its migration rules, and highlighted the significant efforts that Belarus was making to provide humanitarian assistance to migrants," the statement reads.

According to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, Makei also "reaffirmed Belarus' determination to jointly search for ways to resolve the existing issues, including finding an early solution to the migration crisis."

The Belarusian top diplomat highlighted Minsk's principled position that it was "unacceptable to use sanctions as a political tool against a sovereign and independent state as they have negative consequences both for bilateral relations and the entire regional stability and security."

According to the Foreign Ministry, as far as humanitarian assistance to refugees is concerned, Belarus maintains cooperation with public and international organizations, including the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the International Organization for Migration, the United Nations Children's Fund and the Belarusian Red Cross and Red Crescent Organization. The parties agreed to maintain contact between Belarus and the European Union.

On Tuesday, migrants seeking a corridor via Poland to reach Germany started throwing stones and sticks at Polish law enforcement officers who responded by firing tear gas. Gunshots were heard, and several stun grenades went off. Police managed to drive migrants away from the fence blocking the road leading through the border crossing by using water cannons. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced on Tuesday that he had held a telephone conversation with Acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the parties had agreed that Makei and Borrell would remain in constant contact in order to resolve the migration crisis. On November 14, Makei and Borrell discussed "the complicated migration situation on the border between Belarus and the EU.".