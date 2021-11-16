Russia helps stabilize border situation - Armenian Defense Ministry

YEREVAN, November 16. /TASS/. The situation on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan has been stabilized through Russia's mediation efforts, the Armenian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"According to an agreement brokered by Russia, the parties managed to stabilize the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The situation was relatively calm as of 06:30 pm. Firing has stopped," the statement reads.

The Armenian Defense Ministry also said that military activities had killed one Armenian service member and left another 12 wounded.

Intense fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani armed forces broke out in the border areas of Armenia's Syunik region earlier on Tuesday. Yerevan claimed that the Azerbaijani armed forces had launched an offensive into Armenia's territory. Baku, in turn, blamed Yerevan, saying that Armenian troops had attacked Azerbaijani positions.