Situation in Armenia’s Meghri community near border with Iran and Azerbaijan calm

YEREVAN, November 16. /TASS/. The situation in Meghri, an urban community in Armenia’s Syunik province located near the border with Iran and Azerbaijan, is calm, with no shooting heard, Bagrat Zakaryan, the head of the Meghri community, told TASS on Tuesday.

"The situation in Meghri is normal. We have no problems, are working as usual. So shooting is heard," he said.

Armenia’s defense ministry said earlier that hostilities between the Armenian and Azerbaijani armed forces are reported in Armenia’s Syunik province near the country’s eastern border. According local mass media, fierce fighting is reported in the Sisian and Goris communities.

The situation in Nagorno-Karabak and the adjacent Syunik province in Armenia deteriorated dramatically earlier in November. The sides regularly report armed incidents, including those entailing human casualties. On November 13, Yerevan and Baku exchanged accusations of shelling each other’s army positions. On November 16, skirmishes broke out at the border between the two countries, with wounded reported on both sides. Armenia also reports human losses.