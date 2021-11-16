Belarusian investigators heading to site of clashes between migrants, Polish police

BRUZGI /Belarus/, November 16. /TASS/. More than ten officers from the Belarusian Investigative Committee are heading to a spot where clashes took place between migrants and Polish law enforcement officers on the Belarusian-Polish border, a TASS correspondent reported.

Experts are exploring the area, taking photos and videos. Investigators are also collecting items that will later be sent for forensic testing.

The Investigative Committee earlier announced a probe into the use of riot gear and ammunition against unarmed civilians at the Bruzgi border crossing on the Belarusian-Polish border. According to the committee, "at the time when stun grenades and water cannons were used by the neighboring country, those injured were staying on Belarusian territory."

On Tuesday, migrants seeking a corridor via Poland to reach Germany started throwing stones and sticks at Polish law enforcement officers who responded by firing tear gas. Gunshots were heard, and several stun grenades went off. Police managed to drive migrants away from the fence blocking the road leading through the border crossing by using water cannons.