Armenia, Russia in consultations on situation at Armenian-Azerbaijani border — ambassador

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Russia and Armenia are in consultations via diplomatic and military channels following the aggravation of the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Armenian Ambassador to Moscow Vardan Toganyan told TASS on Tuesday.

"[Following the aggravation at the border] consultations are underway via military, diplomatic and other channels," he said.

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and the adjacent Syunik region in Armenia deteriorated dramatically in November. The sides regularly report armed incidents, including those entailing human casualties. On November 13, Yerevan and Baku exchanged accusations of shelling each other’s army positions. Apart from that, the situation is tense at the sections of the highway linking Armenia and Iran that came over under Baku’s control under the November 9, 2020, statement by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijani and Russia.

Armenia’s defense ministry said on Tuesday that several Armenian soldiers were killed and wounded following an offensive staged by the Azerbaijani army at the eastern direction. According to Chairman of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan, the country has called on Russia "to protect Armenia’s territorial integrity."