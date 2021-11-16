Belarus to seek international aid in investigating Poland's actions — Foreign Ministry

MINSK, November 16. /TASS/. Minsk will initiate an investigation into Poland's use of riot gear against refugees on the border, which will involve international organizations, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Such actions directly violate a number of international and bilateral rules and agreements. In fact, it's hard to imagine a justification for the use of riot gear against the territory of another sovereign state," the statement reads. The Belarusian Foreign Ministry added that "Minsk will initiate an investigation into the incident that will involve international organizations, as all the facts are clear."

The ministry pointed out that "Poland is openly and defiantly staging border incidents," where "riot gear targets Belarus' territory as helpless people are being poisoned with gas and knocked out by stun grenades."

"What's next? Will there be a 'humanitarian' artillery shelling of unfortunate women and children on the border?" the statement says. "Poland's goal is perfectly clear: it needs to further raise the already high tensions and halt any progress in resolving the situation in a normal way," the Belarusian Foreign Ministry emphasized.