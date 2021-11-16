Armenia's Defense Ministry says Azerbaijani armed forces' attack causes casualties

YEREVAN, November 16. /TASS/. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces' eastward offensive has caused casualties to Armenia, as well as the loss of two combat posts, the Armenian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The situation remained tense on Armenia's eastern border as of 04:00 pm. Fighting initiated by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces' attack on Armenian positions caused casualties to Armenia, efforts are underway to verify the relevant information. The loss of two combat posts has been confirmed," the statement reads.

Tensions started rising in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region and the border areas of Armenia's Syunik region earlier in the month. The parties keep reporting armed incidents, which are causing casualties. On November 13, Yerevan and Baku accused each other of shelling attacks. Tensions have also erupted along an international highway connecting Armenia with Iran, which was handed over to Baku based on a trilateral statement adopted by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on November 9, 2020, and where a Russian border guard post was established to ensure the free movement of people and vehicles.