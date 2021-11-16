African Union Commission chairperson thanks Russia for help in combating pandemic

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. The African Union is thankful to Russia for its support to African nations amid the coronavirus pandemic, African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat said on Tuesday after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"Today, we have to be combating the coronavirus pandemic. I thank Russia for the support it offered to us, to African countries when it donated medicines and vaccines," he said.

Faki Mahamat called for allowing African countries to develop their own pharmaceutical sector to be able to develop and manufacture medicines. "Around 1.6 billion people are living on the African continent. Very few of them have received a vaccine so far. It is a very serious problem. Expectations have not been justified," he stressed.

According to Faki Mahamat, another topic of the talks was the issue of trade and economic partnership. He recalled that the European Union has a continental free trade zone. "It is a huge zone. We call on Russian companies to develop partner relations with the African continent. Our priority is as follows: to make this continental free-trade zone more effective and to develop infrastructure - road, railway, port, airport," he noted.

"I think that as a large industrially-developed country Russia can help us with investments, which will give a serious impetus to Africa’s progress, its economic development," he said.