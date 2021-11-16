Allegations regarding Russia’s involvement in migration crisis are false — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Statements made by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda regarding the alleged Russia’s involvement in the migration crisis on the Belarusian border are false, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"With all due respect to presidents of sovereign states, I do not want to comment on these false allegations, which were reiterated, and not merely on this occasion. "Russia is behind this; there is Russian connection everywhere." Not a single fact was given," Lavrov said.

Nauseda on Monday made the statement that certain migrants from the Middle East are coming to Belarus from Moscow.

The migration crisis on the border of Belarus with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia targeted by migrants from Middle East countries aggravated on November 8. Several thousand persons desirous to enter the EU countries approached the border of Poland from the Belarusian territory and do not leave the border zone. Some of them attempted to enter Poland.