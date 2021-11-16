Baku uses artillery, armored vehicles on eastern border — Armenian Defense Ministry

YEREVAN, November 16. /TASS/. The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani eastern border remains strained. Azerbaijani forces are using artillery, armored vehicles and firearms of different calibers, the Armenian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"As of 14:00 (13:00 Moscow time) the situation on the eastern border between Armenia and Azerbaijan remained strained. Azerbaijani forces once again provoked an attack on Armenian positions. The enemy is using artillery, armored vehicles and firearms of different caliber. The Armenian side retaliated proportionately," the Defense Ministry’s statement reads.

The Armenian Defense Ministry argues that "as a result of intensive fire exchanges the enemy has lost some armored vehicles."

On November 14, the Armenian Defense Ministry said that Azerbaijani forces had attempted to carry out an attack on the eastern border. An intensive fire exchange followed. After that the situation stabilized. On November 15, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Azerbaijani forces had intruded into Armenia. Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan was dismissed. Pashinyan said the latest developments on the border were the reason.