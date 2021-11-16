Field Marshal Haftar to run in Libya’s presidential elections — TV

CAIRO, November 16. /TASS/. Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar has submitted his documents to the National Electoral Commission to run for president in Libya’s elections, the Al-Hadith TV channel reported on Tuesday.

The Commander of the Libyan National Army handed in his papers to the election center in Benghazi. "I declare my candidacy for the presidential election, not because I am chasing after political power, but because I want to lead our people towards glory, progress and prosperity," he said, during the registration process. "Elections are not a place for empty promises, and I promise you to defend our well-established national principles, on top of which are the unity, sovereignty and independence of Libya." He also declared his readiness to pave a path of reconciliation, peace and creativity if he becomes president.

On Sunday, Saif al-Islam, son of Libya’s former leader Muammar Gaddafi, submitted documents in Sebha to run in the elections. In addition, Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives, Aguila Saleh Issa and Libya’s Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah are also tossing their hats into the ring to participate in the presidential race among others.

On Monday, protesters blocked the offices of the election commission in three Libyan cities, hindering operations. As a result, the work of electoral districts was suspended in Zliten, Gharyan, Zawiya (45 km west of Tripoli). According to the Libyan media, the demonstrators opposed the nomination of Gaddafi's son and Haftar. After some time, a message was released on the official Facebook page of the election commission, which was then deleted, about the refusal to register Saif al-Islam as a candidate. Later, the commission announced a hacker attack, then an employee’s misconduct who expressed his attitude towards Gaddafi's son.