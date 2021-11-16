Putin informs about plans to send humanitarian aid to Kabul — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin informed his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, about Moscow’s plans to send humanitarian assistance to Kabul in the near future, the Kremlin press service said on Tuesday after their telephone conversation.

"The Russian president informed about plans to deliver Russian humanitarian aid - food and articles of daily necessity - to Kabul in the near future," it said.

The presidents exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan and stressed their "readiness to promote peace and stability in that country," the Kremlin added.

After the Biden administration announced the end of its US military operation in Afghanistan and the launch of its troop pullout, the Taliban embarked on an offensive against Afghan government forces. On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country. On September 6, the Taliban said they had taken control of the entire country and announced a new interim government the following day. However, this government has not been officially recognized by any of the world nations.