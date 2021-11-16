Azerbaijani forces open fire on Armenian positions — Armenian Defense Ministry

YEREVAN, November 16. /TASS/. Azerbaijani forces on Tuesday opened fire on Armenian positions at about noon, the Armenian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"On November 16, at about 13:00 (12:00 Moscow time) Azerbaijani forces carried out another provocation against Armenia’s eastern border by shelling Armenian positions. Armenian forces retaliated in order to prevent the enemy’s attack. The Defense Ministry will regularly publish reports on further developments," the news release runs.

On November 14, the Armenian Defense Ministry said that Azerbaijani forces had attempted to carry out an attack on the eastern border. An intensive fire exchange followed. After that the situation stabilized. On November 15, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Azerbaijani forces had intruded into Armenia. Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan was dismissed. Pashinyan said the latest developments on the border were the reason.