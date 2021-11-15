Belarus to retaliate strongly against EU’s new sanctions, says Foreign Ministry spokesman

MINSK, November 15./TASS/. Belarus will have to give a tough response to the new package of sanctions announced by the European Union, Belarusian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Anatoly Glaz told Rossiya-24 TV channel on Monday.

"We will have to react most toughly," the diplomat said in comments on a statement from EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell about a new package of sanctions that will be finalized in the coming days. "We defend our independence and will be ready to take any, even most tough measures. What kind [of measures], this will be decided by the government that has plans of action to any development of the situation," Anatoly Glaz added.

He dismissed accusations from EU countries that Belarusian authorities were coordinating the movement of migrants towards the border with the European Union. "We don’t have to coordinate anything, the refugees themselves say where they are going and why. We are a transit country in this case," he stressed.

The fifth package of sanctions against Belarus has been coordinated and will be finalized shortly, EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell told a news conference after the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels on Monday.

"We agreed on [the] adoption of a new package, it will be the fifth one, a new package of sanctions which will be finalized in the coming days," Josep Borrell told the news conference. Additionally, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy confirmed that EU foreign ministers had agreed "to expand the scope of the sanctions regime on Belarus" which will also target those responsible for flying in migrants to Belarus.

Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence Simon Coveney said EU aircraft leasing contracts with Belarusian Belavia carrier would be cut.