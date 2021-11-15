AFP: Macron, Putin speak in favor of de-escalation of migrant crisis

PARIS, November 15./TASS/. The presidents of France and Russia, Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Putin, spoke in favor of the de-escalation of the migrant crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border, AFP reported on Monday referring to the Elysee Palace.

"Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Putin agreed that it is important to de-escalate the migrant crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border," the news agency said after the telephone conversation that lasted about two hours.

"We hope that this long conversation will yield results in the coming days," a source of the news agency stressed.

The migrant crisis on the Belarusian border with Latvia, Lithuania and Poland where migrants have been flocking since the beginning of the year, sharply aggravated on November 8. Several thousand people approached the Polish border from Belarus and refused to leave the area. EU countries have accused Minsk of the intentional escalation of the crisis and have called for sanctions. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated that the Western countries themselves were to blame for the situation since people were fleeing the war in their homelands because of the West’s actions.