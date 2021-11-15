EU ready for dialogue if Minsk signals changes in migration crisis — top German diplomat

BRUSSELS, November 15. /TASS/. The European Union is ready to return to a dialogue with Minsk and once again discuss relations with them if signals come from Belarus about changes in the situation with migrants, Germany’s acting Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said after the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels on Monday.

"I am glad that on many issues, the EU has shown great cohesion. We agreed on the criteria for a new sanctions list," Heiko Maas said, adding that those who were involved in the conveyance of illegal migrants would be punished. "This is just the beginning," the top diplomat added.

According to him, the EU would increase pressure on the airlines involved. "We don’t see the easing of tension at the site, rather, the situation is worsening," the foreign minister noted.

If Minsk makes concessions, the EU will discuss what to do next, the German diplomat added. "If respective signals come, we will take them into account. At the moment, I hear statements from Minsk, but I see no action. If concessions are made on the other side, we will be ready to quickly return to a dialogue," Maas stressed.