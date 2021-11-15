No weapons or special gear used on border with Poland — Belarusian Border Guard

MINSK, November 15. /TASS/. The Belarusian side has not used either weapons or any special equipment on the Belarusian-Polish border, the Border Guard’s press service said on Monday.

Earlier, Polish border guards said they had allegedly heard sounds of shots and of weapons being reloaded.

"No weapons or other special gear have been used by the Belarusian side," the news release reads. The Border Guard Committee said the more than two thousand refugees who had left an improvised camp were still near a checkpoint on the border with Poland.

"In the evening of November 15 more than 2,000 refugees remain at the Bruzgi checkpoint," the news release says. On Monday, all of them left the improvise camp where they had spent seven days hoping that the Polish side would accept their requests for refuge.

Armed Polish law enforcers are in front of the refugees on the other side of the border fence.

"The neighboring country has reinforced the Kuznica Bialostocka checkpoint by deploying a large number of troops. Special vehicles, including water jets, have been moved in. Polish helicopters are hovering over the area. Loudspeakers are transmitting threats in different languages," the Belarusian Border Guard said.

As follows from the new release, "To stay warm the refugees have set up tents on the premises of the checkpoint on the asphalt and concrete surface and made campfires nearby. The migrants from the Middle East are waiting for a humanitarian corridor to proceed to the EU countries".