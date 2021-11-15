Ukrainian border guards report no attempts by migrants from Belarus to cross border

KIEV, November 15. /TASS/. Ukraine’s State Border Service reports no attempts by illegal migrants to enter Ukraine from Belarus, the service’s spokesman, Andrei Demchenko, said on Monday.

"We observe no movements by migrants toward Ukraine. Nevertheless, we are getting prepared for the development of the situation," Ukrinform agency quoted him as saying.

According to Demchenko, Ukraine’s State Border Service is keeping a close eye on the situation at Belarus’ borders with Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia, where crowds of migrants are seeking to get into the European Union.

The migration crisis at Belarus’ border with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia deteriorated dramatically on November 8, when several thousand migrants approached the Polish border and have been staying in the border area ever since. From time to time they try to break through the fences and cross into Poland, but are stopped by Polish law enforcers. The Belarusian side is providing the refugees with food, drinking water and firewood.

On Monday evening, a column of refugees arrived at the Bruzgi checkpoint at the Belarusian-Polish border. The Polish side is warning them through loudspeakers that force may be used, should they try to cross the border illegally.

EU countries accuse Minsk of the deliberate escalation of the crisis and call for more sanctions against Belarus. Meanwhile, Lukashenko said that the blame for this situation rests on Western countries because people are fleeing their countries gripped by hostilities provoked by their actions.