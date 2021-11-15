Russian senior diplomat sees no signs of thaw in Russian-US relations

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS on Monday he sees no signs of a thaw in relations between Moscow and Washington.

According to the senior diplomat, the recent frequent contacts between Moscow and Washington are nothing but a mere imitation of frenzied activities by the US sides.

"It fits well into the declared ideologeme about the double approach to Russia, which combines containment and involvement into a dialogue at the same time. But this dialogue never helps find solutions to real problems," Ryabkov said.

"That is why I see no sign of a thaw at all. We are not in a state of permafrost thaw but rather in a state of its expansion, contrary to declarations heard from Washington from time to time," he stressed.