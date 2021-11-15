Lukashenko says Poland pursuing border conflict, not Belarus

MINSK, November 15. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has stated that Belarus does not need any conflicts on its state border but Poland wants it.

"Our journalists and others draw correct conclusions that Poland needs this conflict nowadays. There are more than enough internal problems, problems with the European Union, and this stampede begins and now there’s shooting on the state border," he said during a meeting with a working group on the constitution draft, the BelTA news agency reported on Monday.

According to Lukashenko, Belarus "does not want any conflicts on the state border." "This is absolutely detrimental to us," he noted.

The Belarusian president also refuted accusations that Minsk is blocking the delivery of humanitarian aid to the refugees. "I would like to caution that the presidential administration must react far more effectively to those events that are underway in Belarus for our people to understand what is going there. Because I see that we are already being blamed, especially by the Poles, that we are blocking humanitarian aid and are not providing it to the refugees that are concentrated on the state border," he noted.

Lukashenko pointed out that such accusations are more than strange. "I was preoccupied with this issue the entire weekend. And all the issues that I assigned have been resolved. We feed both children and pregnant women. And supply firewood, along with everything that they need," the head of state stressed.

The migrant crisis on the Belarusian border with Latvia, Lithuania and Poland where the migrants have been flocking to since the beginning of the year, quickly unraveled on November 8. Several thousand people approached the Polish border from Belarus and refused to leave the area. Some of them attempted to enter Poland by destroying a barbed-wire fence. Currently, about 2,000 migrants are located in a makeshift camp. EU countries have accused Minsk of intentionally escalating the crisis and have called for more sanctions. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated that the Western countries themselves were to blame for the situation since people were fleeing war in their homelands because of the West’s belligerent policies.