Warsaw fears military provocation on border with Belarus, says Polish presidential aide

WARSAW, November 15. /TASS/. Poland fears military provocations along the state border with Belarus, Jakub Kumoch, Foreign Policy Aid to Polish President Andrzej Duda, said on Monday.

"We must be ready for anything," he said, noting that along the Polish-Belarusian border there are many migrants who attempt to storm the border regularly. "We have seen the use of lasers, we know that there are snipers," Kumoch added. "We are worried about an armed provocation."

According to him, Poland has sufficient forces on the border capable of repelling provocations and defending the perimeter. At present, there are 4,000 border guards, 2,000 policemen, and 15,000 Polish troops on the Polish-Belarusian border.

Over the current year, Polish border guards have foiled more than 33,000 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border, which is 370 times more than last year. On November 8, the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border dramatically unraveled, when several thousand migrants amassed along the Polish border. Occasionally, large groups of them tried to tear down the barbed wire fence and break through into Poland. Polish authorities accuse Minsk of deliberately transporting migrants into its country in order to then send them to the border with the European Union, thereby destabilizing the situation in the EU.