Armenia calls on Russia, int’l community to take note of Baku’s actions in country’s east

YEREVAN, November 15. /TASS/. Armenia’s Security Council has called on Russia, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the international community to pay attention to the Azerbaijani army’s "aggressive actions" at the eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

"The Security Council draws the attention of Russia, the CSTO and the international community to the ongoing aggressive actions of the Azerbaijani army and stresses that these actions are aimed against Armenia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, regional security and stability and run counter to the provisions of the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020," the Armenian Security Council said in a statement on Monday.

"As a result of the Azerbaijani army’s actions, four Armenian combat points were surrounded by Azerbaijani troops," it said. "Following negotiations, the Azerbaijani military vehicles and troops that intruded Armenia’s sovereign territory left it. Army units were withdrawn from the above-mentioned four combat positions."

The Armenian Security Council said that it "continues to stress the necessity of peaceful settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border situation, i.e. simultaneous withdrawal of troops from the de jure border between Soviet Armenia and Soviet Azerbaijan and the beginning of the demarcation and delimitation of the border under the auspices of the international community."

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said earlier on Monday that Azerbaijani troops had intruded Armenia’s territory at an eastern section of the border.