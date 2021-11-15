Polish prosecutor’s office accuses two Russian citizens of abetting illegal migration

WARSAW, November 15. /TASS/. Poland’s prosecutor’s office has accused two Russian citizens of the illegal transportation of Middle Eastern natives via Poland to Germany, according to a statement posted on the agency’s website on Monday.

"The prosecutor of the Silesian department of the Directorate on fighting organized crime and corruption of the National Prosecutor’s office in Katowice set forward another indictment with regards to the activity of an international organized criminal group organizing illegal border crossing for citizens from Middle Eastern countries. Two citizens of the Russian Federation and one Ukrainian citizen are defendants," the statement noted.

According to the prosecutor’s office, "two organizers of Chechen nationality have been illegally residing in Poland." "A third accomplice who organized the process is still wanted with a European arrest order," the statement said.

The prosecutor’s office accuses them of "organizing an illegal transportation of individuals arriving from Middle Eastern countries to Germany including via Poland’s territory for remuneration." The accused may face up to 8 years of incarceration.