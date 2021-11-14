Field press center organized at refugee camp at Belarusian-Polish border

MINSK, November 14. /TASS/. A field press center has been set up at the refugee camp at the Belarusian-Polish border, which currently has several thousand migrants seeking to get to Europe, the Belarus-1 television channel reported on Sunday.

According to the television channel, the press center was organized in a military car. Several dozen journalists from Belarusian and several foreign mass media are currently working in the camp.

The migration crisis at Belarus’ border with Poland and Lithuania deteriorated dramatically on November 8, when several thousand migrants approached the Polish border. Some of them tried to tear down the barbed wire fence and break through into Poland. Polish law enforcers used tear gas to stop the migrants. Currently, there are around 2,000 migrants in the improvised camp at the border.

EU countries accuse Minsk of deliberate escalation of the crisis and call for more sanctions against Belarus. Meanwhile, Lukashenko said that the blame for this situation rests on Western countries because people are fleeing their countries gripped by hostilities provoked by their actions.