Georgian protesters rally in support of Saakashvili in Tbilisi

TBILISI, November 13. /TASS/. Georgia’s United National Movement opposition party, their supporters and other politicians have flocked to the parliament building in capital Tbilisi demanding former Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili be transferred from the prison hospital to a civilian clinic, the Mtavari Arxi television channel reported on Saturday.

The protesters have covered the entire square in front of the parliament. People are still coming. Police are on site.

In addition, the demonstrators are demanding that Saakashvili be released and the results of local elections cancelled. Candidates of the Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia ruling party won in 63 of 64 municipalities in the elections.

On October 1, Saakashvili was apprehended in Georgia, where he had come back prior to the first round of local elections. The former president is serving a prison sentence in the city of Rustavi, where he went on hunger strike, as he considers himself a political prisoner. On November 8, Georgia’s Justice Ministry transferred the politician to a prison hospital on the outskirts of Tbilisi, but Saakashvili and his lawyers opposed it firmly and insisted that he should go to a private hospital. On Thursday, Saakashvili said he would stop the hunger strike if he was admitted to a civilian hospital.

The ex-president left Georgia in 2013. Later, four criminal cases were brought against him, and on two of them, he was sentenced to three and six years in jail in absentia. On October 20, Saakashvili was charged with illegal border crossing, which may entail imprisonment of up to five years. Recently, the politician has been a resident of Ukraine and holds the Ukrainian citizenship.