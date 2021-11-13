Defense is sacred for Belarus, Russia despite disputes over oil, gas, Lukashenko says

MINSK, November 13. /TASS/. Defense cooperation with Russia has always been sacred for Belarus in spite of disagreements over energy deliveries, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with Igor Korotchenko, editor-in-chief of the Russian monthly National Defense.

"As a citizen of Russia and Russian, you should understand that we have never downplayed the role of security and defense in our relationship with Russia, although the media have been attempting to twist that. It has always been sacrosanct. No matter how much we would argue over oil, gas, and energy prices - there were different times, but defense and security are sacred," Lukashenko stressed.

"So yes, we feel this pressure [on Belarus from the West over the migration crisis]. And I reiterate. Do not you even doubt! We will play our part in this confrontation, just as we agreed. We will never waver! Last year’s events showed that it was a hybrid attack and it is still underway targeting our statehood, our country," the president said.

"Yes, we can have arguments with Russia, but I repeat that our common security and defense are sacred, so all arguments stop. And that is what we have demonstrated," he added.

The migrant crisis escalated dramatically on November 8 at the border of Belarus with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, where migrants have been flocking to since the beginning of 2021. Several thousand people have approached the Polish border from Belarusian territory and are not leaving the border area. Some of them tried to storm into Poland by getting over the barbed wire fence. European Union nations have accused Minsk of deliberate escalation and called for sanctions. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Western states are to shoulder the blame for the crisis as their actions make people flee from war.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on November 10 that two Tu-160 strategic bombers and Belarusian Su-30SM fighter jects performed a patrolling flight over Belarus. According to the ministry, the patrolling flight was geared to ensure military security of the Union State and was not aimed against any third countries.