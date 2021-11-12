Macron says plans to discuss situation at Belarus’ border with Putin within days

PARIS, November 12. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday he plans to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin within days to discuss a range of issues, including the situation at the Polish-Belarusian border.

"Yesterday, [German acting Chancellor] Angela Merkel had a possibility to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin. I will exchange views on many matters with President Putin within days, including on Ukraine and Belarus," he said, adding that Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi also plans to speak with the Russian leader.