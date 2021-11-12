Belarus ready to grant access to border with Poland for European Commission officials

MINSK, November 12. /TASS/. Belarus is ready to grant access to its border with Poland for European Commission representatives, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makey said on Friday.

"We are ready to allow access to the border to see the situation for all who request it. IOM (International Organization for Migration) representatives have applied. We agreed this trip with the State Border Committee. Representatives of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) visited the border the same way. Several journalists are still staying in the border area," he said.

The Belarusian foreign minister also said that "Belarus is ready to give a tough response to any further sanctions against it."

"Belarus is ready to respond in a maximum tough manner to any sanction pressure from out European partners. Sanctions are absolutely inadmissible. It is high time European politicians at the helm of power in European Union nations understand it," BelTA agency quoted him as saying.