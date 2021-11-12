Russian, French defense, foreign ministers reiterate necessity of compliance with Minsk-2

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Russian and French foreign and defense ministers have reiterated the necessity of strict compliance with the Minsk agreements, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday after a meeting of the Russian-French Security Cooperation Council.

"The ministers discussed the situation in Ukraine and reiterated once again the necessity of strict compliance with the Minsk agreements, which are the only internationally recognized legal basis for settling the conflict in that country," the ministry said.

The Russian and Belarusian ministers also discussed the situation at the Belarusian-Polish border and stressed the importance of "respectful dialogue between the parties concerned on the basis of the norms of humanitarian law," the ministry said.

According to the Russian foreign ministry, the ministers noted the inadmissibility of an arms race in outer space and the importance of the dialogue between Russia and Europe. "Special focus was made on <…> the development of Russia-EU and Russia-NATO relations in the context of the necessity to modernize the architecture of security in Europe, and on the problems of combating new challenges and threats," it said.

The sides also discussed the situation in the Middle East, Asia and Africa and called for a prompt reset of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program. Concerning the situation in Mali, the Russian side pointed to the right of states to choose partners in the fight against terrorism independently.

The meeting confirmed the importance of cooperation and close relations between the two countries, the ministry stressed.

The previous meeting in this format was held in Moscow in September 2019, in line with agreements on the resumption of bilateral; dialogue reached by Russian and French Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron, during their meeting in Fort de Bregancon in August 2019.