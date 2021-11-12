Belarus’ Red Cross sends six vehicles with humanitarian aid to border

MINSK, November 12. /TASS/. The Belarusian Red Cross sent several vehicles with humanitarian aid to refugees stranded on the Belarusian-Polish border.

"Today six vehicles carrying humanitarian aid from the Belarusian Red Cross are on their way to the border. The people are in need of blankets, hats, mittens, scarves, warm socks, thermal blankets, raincoats, diapers and hygiene products," the message says.

On November 11, the Belarusian Red Cross announced the launch of a fund-raising campaign to help migrants on the border with Poland. Donations are being accepted in all Belarusian regional and district centers.

Earlier, at a meeting with the government, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko handed down orders to pay attention to the issues of assistance to refugees at the border. Given the unfolding situation, he instructed to provide the refugees with dry firewood. Furthermore, the Belarusian authorities along with a number of public organizations handed over humanitarian aid to the refugees - 1.5 tons of meat products, 500 kg of beef stew, 1,000 bakery products, confectionery, water, apples and warm clothes. This process was coordinated by the Belarusian Red Cross representatives and military personnel of the State Border Committee of Belarus.

The migrant crisis on the Belarusian border with Latvia, Lithuania and Poland where the migrants have been flocking since the beginning of the year, sharply aggravated on November 8. Several thousand people approached the Polish border from Belarus and refused to leave the area. Some of them attempted to enter Poland by destroying a barbed-wire fence. EU countries have accused Minsk of the intentional escalation of the crisis and have called for sanctions. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated that the Western countries themselves were to blame for the situation since people were fleeing the war in their homelands because of the West’s actions.